Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova praised the statement by the head of European Union (EU) diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who compared Russia’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic with the activities of terrorists. This is stated on website Russian ministry.

As the representative of the Foreign Ministry emphasized, Borrell’s words are an example of unfair competition in relation to Russian vaccines against COVID-19. According to Zakharova, the growing “war of vaccines” is accompanied by a stream of false or deliberately distorted information. She shamed the European diplomat, noting that Moscow was shocked that he had joined this practice.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted that Borrell “demonizes the Russian media and journalists” and “himself demonstrates clear symptoms of being infected with“ infodemia ”.”

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Kirill Dmitriev, explained why the supply of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Europe and the United States would be limited. According to him, the refusal of Western countries from the drug occurred due to geopolitical restrictions.