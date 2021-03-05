Russia has never refused to interact with the United States and will respond constructively to positive signals from their side. The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said this in an interview with the TV channel “Russia-24”.

In her opinion, Moscow would like to see these relations as equal, mutually respectful and mutually beneficial.

“We did not refuse to interact even in the most difficult moments, so even more so we will react constructively to positive signals,” Zakharova emphasized.

However, she noted that “it is impossible to endlessly see” the unfriendly actions of the United States towards the Russian Federation. By eIn her words, the Russian side will “take note of this and as a guide to action.”

Formerly Zakharova stated that the United States is imposing anti-Russian sanctions out of fear of the Russian Federation. The American authorities, she believes, want to restrain Russia in order to prevent it from competing on an equal footing and getting ahead in some way.

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman also stressed that Moscow will soon will publish its stop list in response to the latest sanctions from Washington.