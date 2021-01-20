The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said on the air of the TV channel “Match TV” that sometimes she goes to the shooting range and participates in the diplomatic games.

The channel showed footage from a video posted on Instagram by Zakharova, where she is shooting skeet.

The diplomat said that it was last summer. “It was wonderful because I couldn’t take moving targets before,” she admitted.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry added that she was engaged in shooting at school, and she really liked it. At the same time, according to Zakharova, she does not like hunting and paintball.

At the end of September last year, it became known that Maria Zakharova wrote the lyrics for the new song of Lyubov Uspenskaya. The composition was dedicated to the singer’s daughter, who left her mother in the USA.

In October, Maria Zakharova presented the song “Lezginka” to her poems. It was performed by People’s Artist of Chechnya Aina Getagazova.