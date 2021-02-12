Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Ukrainian authorities missed every chance to return Donbass to Kiev’s control. She expressed this opinion in connection with the anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements, writes RIA News…

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to evade their own obligations to fulfill the agreements. Zakharova stressed that in the complex of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements, there are specific agreements between Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk on a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Related materials

Zakharova stressed that the residents of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR did not recognize the nationalist policy of the new government.

The representative of the Foreign Ministry recalled that the agreements were never implemented. According to her, Kiev did not take advantage of this chance. “He does his best to evade the fulfillment of his own obligations, imitates their implementation, avoids direct contacts with Donetsk and Lugansk,” Zakharova stressed.

She added that due to the actions of the Kiev authorities, Donbass is increasingly moving away from Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian leadership is no longer even trying to hide its unwillingness to comply with the Minsk agreements.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik, on the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk agreements, accused Kiev of lack of progress in resolving the conflict in Donbass. According to him, since the signing of the document, Ukraine not only failed to fulfill its obligations, but also deliberately aggravated the conflict.

The Minsk agreements were signed on February 12, 2015. They imply the granting of a special status to Donbass within Ukraine, the withdrawal of all armed units from its territory and the holding of local elections. All parties to the conflict state the lack of progress in their implementation.