The official consultant of the Ministry of Overseas Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova confused that Russia didn’t intervene and isn’t going to intervene within the electoral processes in the US and different nations, writes TASS…

She mentioned this at at the moment’s briefing, commenting on the US’ sanctions towards three Russians.

“I wish to remind our American colleagues as soon as once more: the Russian Federation didn’t intervene, doesn’t intervene and isn’t going to in any manner affect the electoral processes within the USA and different nations,” the company quotes the diplomat as saying. – Greater than as soon as, the People had been supplied to debate and resolve all related points in a relaxed, depoliticized method throughout the framework of a respectful dialogue. However there is no such thing as a reply. “

The earlier night, it was reported that Washington imposed sanctions on three Russian residents and one Ukrainian. The US authorities imagine they’re all associated to the alleged cyber assaults and election interference in the US.