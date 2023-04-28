Zakharova ridiculed the words of US Ambassador Lynn Tracy about the absence of disagreements with the people of Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the interview given by US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy to the Kommersant newspaper. The diplomat spoke about this in her Telegram-channel.

No controversy

Zakharova ridiculed Tracy’s words that there are no disagreements between the people of Russia and the United States. In her opinion, the ambassador’s statement does not meet the interests of Washington. Zakharova reproached the United States for supplying military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and noted that Russians are dying from the actions of the Ukrainian leadership, which Washington brought to power.

The people of Russia are being killed on a US tip, with US money, with US weapons, by the hands of a regime brought to power by the US as a result of a US-orchestrated coup d’état Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova also commented on Tracy’s words that Russian journalists accompanying Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a trip to the United States to participate in the work of the UN Security Council could allegedly fly under their own power after obtaining visas. She called the current situation “a favorite trick of the American authorities.”

Relations between the USA and Russia

Tracy assessed the state of the US-Russian dialogue and stressed that it is now at one of the lowest points in a long time. At the same time, she refused to consider the Russians enemies of Washington, despite numerous talks about Russophobia in the country.

This is not the goal of the United States. And we certainly do not want to cancel the people of Russia in any way. Lynn Tracy US Ambassador to Russia

At the same time, Tracy was surprised by the term “Anglo-Saxons”, which is used in the updated Concept of Russian Foreign Policy. She found it strange and medieval. The Ambassador noted that the United States is a multinational country in which representatives of countries from all over the world live.

Participation in START

The diplomat added that Washington is ready to meet with representatives of Moscow to discuss issues related to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START). According to her, the United States “will continue to strive for a world without wars, including through enhanced strategic dialogue with Russia, whenever possible.”

At the same time, Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration at the US Department of Energy, called on Russia to resume participation in the New START. According to her, Washington has lost a lot from the suspension of Moscow’s activities in this agreement in terms of stabilizing mechanisms.

On February 21, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the country was suspending its participation in the START. He noted that this is not about withdrawing from the treaty, but about suspension.

US assistance to Ukraine

American officials are increasingly turning to President Joe Biden with a call to stop helping Ukraine. In particular, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar made such a demand.

33 billion dollars exceeded US military aid to Ukraine

The United States, by Biden’s decree, sent Ukraine a new $325 million military aid package. According to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the shipment “will include ammunition for the delivered HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (…) and artillery shells.”

US businessman Elon Musk also donated $100 million to Ukraine. See also Abramovich suffered symptoms of poisoning

Before that, 19 Congressmen from the US Republican Party called on Biden to stop helping Ukraine. In their opinion, the support of Kyiv against the backdrop of increased sanctions pressure on Moscow “threatens to further escalate the conflict.” Politicians have also opposed all future packages unless they are aimed at a speedy diplomatic end to the conflict.

The Pentagon reported that since the beginning of the current administration of US President Joe Biden, the volume of military assistance to Ukraine has exceeded $33 billion.