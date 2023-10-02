Zakharova responded to a statement by White House press secretary Jean-Pierre about Putin

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova ridiculed a statement by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The diplomat published a new post in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Jean-Pierre said during a briefing that the United States will be able to hold out in Ukraine longer than Russia, despite the lack of money.

“If [президент России Владимир] Putin thinks he can hold out longer than us, he’s wrong,” the White House spokeswoman also expressed her opinion.

After this, Maria Zakharova quoted Karine Jean-Pierre’s statement on social networks.

“I can imagine how Bashar al-Assad burst out laughing while reading these lines. I wonder if there are any adequate ones left in the White House?” – Zakharova asked a question.