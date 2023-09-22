Zakharova ridiculed the situation at the press conference of Biden and Zelensky

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-the channel posted a video with a fragment of a meeting in Washington between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky and ridiculed the situation at their press conference.

The video shows the two leaders sitting in a room with reporters, likely ahead of a joint press conference. At the same time, Zelensky looks confused, and Biden silently smiles, looking around the assembled crowd of reporters.

“Everything is wonderful: facial expressions, surroundings, atmosphere,” Zakharova said sarcastically.

Earlier it became known that Biden, during a meeting with Zelensky, assured him of the determination of the Americans to ensure the preservation of international support for Ukraine. He added that the G7 states, together with other countries, were engaged in the process of formalizing long-term commitments to Kiev on security issues.