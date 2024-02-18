Zakharova laughed at Kuleba who lit a cigar live on the telethon

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova laughed in her Telegram-channel over the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, taking a drag from a cigarette on the air of a Ukrainian news telethon.

“Kulebische, located in Munich, went live on air, and the presenter said: “We smell you.” Apparently, the Munich aid package for Ukraine contained cigars,” Zakharova wrote.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba lit a cigar live on the telethon. The posted footage shows how the minister listened to the TV presenters’ questions, but instead of answering them, he smiled, took out an almost extinguished cigar and took a puff.