Zakharova ridiculed attempts to portray Pushkin as a Frenchman, calling them a “new abnormality”

The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegramchannel ridiculed attempts to present the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin as a Frenchman, calling what is happening “a new abnormality.”

According to the diplomat, the French Embassy in the Central African Republic (CAR) decided to launch a series of lectures dedicated to outstanding figures of French culture. She stressed that the first speech turned out to be dedicated to Pushkin, whom the diplomatic department presented as “an African-French figure with Russian roots”

“Aivazovsky and Kuindzhi are Ukrainians, Pushkin is a Frenchman – a new abnormality,” said a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier it became known that the site of the bookstore “Labyrinth” labeled Russian writers Alexander Pushkin, Leo Tolstoy and Samuil Marshak as foreign agents. Such information appeared on the cards of the authors on the site.