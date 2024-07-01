Zakharova: Anti-Semite appointed as Canada’s High Commissioner for Human Rights

An anti-Semite has been appointed to the post of High Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission. This was reported by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram-channel, revealing details of the ombudsman’s biography.

The man in question is Birju Dattani, whose appointment was announced on June 25. He previously held a similar post in the Yukon province.

According to Zakharova, while studying in the UK, Dattani distributed anti-Israeli articles under the pseudonym Mujahid. In addition, he participated in events with Adnan Khan, a member of the Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami group (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia).

“This is the ombudsman in Canada now. Jewish organizations in the country are in shock. The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which usually reacts sharply to jokes, dances and songs with a hint of disrespect, is silent,” Zakharova concluded.

On June 19, Canada imposed sanctions against the leaders and employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug (YNAO), where Alexei Navalny was serving his sentence (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him was included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agent organizations, recognized as an extremist and undesirable organization and banned in Russia). Russia has banned entry to 99 Canadian citizens in response to the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions.