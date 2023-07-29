Zakharova said that Russia received about 30 peace initiatives in Ukraine

Russia, through various channels, received about 30 peace initiatives to resolve the situation in Ukraine. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“We are grateful to everyone. There were many such initiatives. It seems to me that a month ago there were already about 30, which were made on the state line or even in some private way, by public figures, ”she explained.

The diplomat stressed that Russia has never abandoned negotiations on Ukraine. However, Kyiv in April 2022 itself left the negotiating table after several rounds. In September of the same year, she added, in Ukraine it was forbidden by law to negotiate with Russia.

On July 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said negotiations with Russia would only be possible if his country reached its internationally recognized borders. According to him, we are talking about the borders of 1991, including not only the south-east of the country, but also Crimea.