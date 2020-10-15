In early October, Russia supplied Venezuela with the first batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the amount of 200 doses. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday, October 15.

“Earlier this month, the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines in the amount of 200 doses was sent to Venezuela for the final stage of joint clinical trials,” Zakharova said at a briefing that the agency broadcast on its Facebook page.

On the eve of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro spoke about the beginning of tests in the republic of “Sputnik V” reported Ministry of Communication and Information of that country. According to him, “about 2 thousand people” are involved in clinical trials.

The politician also announced the arrival of a vaccine from China to the country. He added that when the first and third phases of trials of Russian and Chinese vaccines are over, permission will be obtained from the World Health Organization and the Pan American Health Organization to start mass vaccination in the republic.

The arrival of the first batch of Sputnik V in Venezuela became known on October 2. The next day, Maduro thanked the Russian people and the country’s President Vladimir Putin for the delivery.

The world’s first coronavirus vaccine was registered on August 11 in Russia. The drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center and named “Sputnik V”.

