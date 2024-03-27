Zakharova: The United States has driven itself into a dead end with words about the connection between the Islamic State and the terrorist attack at Crocus

The United States has driven itself into an absolute dead end with words about the involvement of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) to the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on radio Sputnik.

“The fact that the Americans on the first day [после атаки], they didn’t even have time to put out the fire, they started shouting that this is not Ukraine, I think this is evidence. I can’t classify this any other way, this is evidence in itself,” she noted.

The diplomat was confused by Washington’s “cries” about the connection between the Islamic State and the terrorist attack in the Moscow region. “Of course, the speed with which they did all this is amazing. In the couple of hours it took to get to the microphone, turn on the lights, call the journalists, that’s how much time it took, they came to a conclusion about who was involved in this terrible bloody terrorist attack,” Zakharova was indignant.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled that everyone knows who “is behind the ISILs.” “You – the United States, Britain – created them yourself,” she concluded.

Earlier, Zakharova said that the West changed its reaction to the terrorist attack in Crocus so as not to be left behind. According to her, the world majority did not leave Western countries a chance not to change the reaction from “crazy” to normal.