The arrested American journalist of The Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, unlike the founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange, who was charged by Washington with violating the law on espionage and disclosing classified information, was not engaged in journalism in Russia. This was stated on May 23 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

“Journalism is not something studied Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg. Journalism is what Assange did and what he is in jail for due to American persecution,” she wrote on Telegram.

Accordingly, the press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the statement of the representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby. Earlier, he said that Gershkovich should not be under arrest, since “journalism is not a crime.”

On May 23, it became known that on May 23, the Lefortovsky District Court of Moscow extended the arrest of Gershkovich, a journalist with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) charged with espionage, until August 30.

Earlier, on May 19, a request from the American embassy in Moscow for a consular visit to Gershkovich was rejected by the Russian Foreign Ministry. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov commented on the relevant decision on May 22, the decision to grant or deny the US Embassy consular access to the detained journalist will depend on the situation.

Prior to this, on May 12, White House spokesman John Kirby said that Washington was considering various options for the return of convicts in Russia, Evan Gershkovich and Marine Paul Whelan, to their homeland.

In addition, on April 29, US President Joe Biden said that the White House is looking for opportunities to release The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich accused of espionage in Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted on April 25 that there is a channel between Russia and the United States for work on the exchange of prisoners, but it does not imply publicity. The minister added that US citizen Evan Gershkovich was detained when he received materials that constitute a state secret of the Russian Federation.

Gershkovich was detained on March 30 in Yekaterinburg. The FSB reported that the journalist, acting on instructions from the American side, was collecting information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. The FSB Investigation Department initiated a criminal case under Art. 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Espionage”).

The Lefortovo Court of Moscow arrested Gershkovich for two months. However, the suspect categorically denied all accusations, saying that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.