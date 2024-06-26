Zakharova: blocking European media in Russia is a retaliatory measure

Blocking European media on Russian territory is a retaliatory measure, not a “repression of journalism.” This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel.

“This is what it is: arrogance, stupidity, or both, united by the concept of “liberal democracy.” Response measures. Introduced in connection with the ban on Russian media in the EU. But the State Department again blames Russia for everything,” Zakharova responded.

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller named blocking European media on Russian territory as a “massacre of journalism.” According to him, Moscow is “afraid of the truth about its actions.”

Recently, the Foreign Ministry announced that Russia will limit access to a number of European media in the country. It was clarified that the Russian Federation will limit broadcasting and access to Internet resources of 81 media outlets and media operators of the European Union from June 25. The list includes media companies from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Sweden and other countries.

At the same time, in May, the Council of the European Union announced that Europe would restrict access to three Russian media from June 25. It was reported that the restrictions would affect RIA Novosti, the publications Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.