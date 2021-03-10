The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova on Wednesday, March 10, commented on the statement of the management of the social network Twitter about the concern about “attempts to block and limit public dialogue online” in Russia.

“Was it on the same Twitter that blocked the US President a couple of months ago, or something else? They ought to have a notebook of their digital exploits, otherwise the impression is that the server does not have enough RAM. So, as a result of a system failure, the company gives out concern about what it itself is doing, ”the diplomat wrote on her Facebook page.

Zakharova added that Twitter’s statement would be illustrated with a video with Oprah Winfrey, “who, after a minute’s pause, says:“ What? .. ”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter expressed concern about “attempts to limit public discussion” on the Web. The social network assured that it adheres to the principle of intolerance to the posting of publications about the sexual exploitation of minors, the encouragement of suicide, illegal actions, in particular the purchase and sale of drugs, but stands for an open Internet.

On the same day, Roskomnadzor warned the Twitter administration that access to the social network could be completely restricted in Russia until the content prohibited for distribution by Russian legislation was removed. A letter was also sent to the company that in order to protect Russians from unwanted information from March 10, Roskomnadzor took measures to initially slow down the speed of the service. On Wednesday evening, RKN drew up and sent to the court three protocols in relation to the service for repeatedly ignoring requests to remove illegal information.

The decision was made due to the fact that the service, from 2017 to the present, does not remove content that tempts minors to commit suicide, contains child pornography and information about the use of drugs.

If Twitter continues to ignore calls to remove illegal content, the service is threatened with complete blocking in Russia, Deputy Head of the RKN Vadim Subbotin told Izvestia earlier that day.

As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said, the Russian authorities do not seek to block Internet resources, but they will take measures to force the sites to comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation.