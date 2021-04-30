The Russian Federation did not use retaliatory sanctions as a threat. This was announced on Friday, April 30, by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova on the page in Facebook, commenting on the words of the Speaker of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli about countermeasures by Russia.

Earlier that day, a European official said that “no sanctions or threats will force the European Parliament to stop defending human rights, freedom and democracy.”

“Us too,” Zakharova noted. “Did we threaten?”

Earlier that day, the head of the European Union Delegation in Moscow was handed a note on Russia’s retaliatory measures in connection with the anti-Russian EU sanctions. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that on the basis of reciprocity, entry into the territory of the Russian Federation for eight citizens of the EU member states and representatives of European structures will be closed.

The European Union stated that sanctions against European representatives by Russia are unacceptable and allegedly have no basis. In a joint statement by the Presidents of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament, it is noted that the EU reserves the right to retaliate.

On March 22, the EU imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “human rights violations and abuse.” Two citizens of the Russian Federation were on the sanctions list. They are banned from entering the countries of the community, and their bank accounts will be frozen there if discovered.

At the beginning of the month, the European Union, for the first time, within the framework of a new mechanism, imposed sanctions in connection with the situation with blogger Alexei Navalny, who on February 2, the Simonovsky court of the capital, decided to replace the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case with 3.5 years in a general regime colony. The decision was made due to Navalny’s repeated violations of the probationary period.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that Moscow would respond to the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions.