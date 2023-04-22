Zakharova appealed to the German Ministry of Defense after the words about the acceptability of the tactics of strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian Federation

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius should remember his words about the acceptability of the tactics of limited strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the territory of Russia. With such an appeal to the German politician in his TelegramThe channel was addressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Pistorius allowed the Ukrainian army to strike on Russian territory. She turned to the Ministry of Defense of Germany. “Do you remember everything? “Limited strikes are an acceptable tactic.” Boris, you also do not forget your expression. In any case, I will remind you, ”Zakharova replied.