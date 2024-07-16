Zakharova asked an ironic question after the US rejected Lavrov’s proposal

The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel asked an ironic question after the US rejected the peace initiative of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“It turns out that we can also say about the assassination attempt on Trump: ‘What some perceive as a threat is democracy?’,” Zakharova responded.

Earlier, Lavrov said that there is a need for concrete steps to remove threats to Russia from the West. The minister pointed out that they should be taken together with a political and diplomatic settlement. He also promised to present an assessment of the crisis in Ukraine to the UN.

Later, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller rejected Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s proposal to eliminate the root causes of the crisis in Ukraine.