Zakharova hopes that the UN request for the Kursk region is not a performance

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to the request of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to visit the Kursk region to assess the consequences of the invasion of the region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in terms of human rights violations.

Zakharova hoped that this request was not a performance or a desire to absolve herself of responsibility.

I really hope that this is some kind of path to awakening. Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

In this case, she called for starting with an assessment of the violations by the Ukrainian authorities of the rights of residents of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk “and beyond.”

Zakharova called the invasion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces terrorism

The diplomat also called on the UN to pay attention to the fact that the events in the Kursk region are not a violation of human rights, but terrorism on the part of Ukraine. She called for these concepts not to be substituted.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

“I am categorically against any other assessments except those that include the definition of ‘terrorist’,” emphasized Zakharova, speaking about the attack on Russian border regions.

She called for the word “terrorist” to be added to the wording about invasion and attack, noting that this is “not a figure of speech or just a dry legal formulation, but the truth of life.”

The UN said it was difficult to gather information about the attack without visiting the region.

Earlier, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights requested access from Russia to send its mission to the Kursk region.

Photo: Alexander Chernykh / Kommersant

“We are trying to gather all the information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ raid in the Kursk region, but it is very difficult to do without visiting the region itself. The Office has requested access to Russia to be able to obtain additional information about what happened,” said OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdassani.

According to her, the organization intends to verify information about violations in the region by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Related materials:

The State Duma has allowed for the possibility that the UN request will be approved

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa did not rule out that the Russian Federation would agree to fulfill the request to grant the organization access to the Kursk region.

“If there are no provocations here, and the UN commissioners take an objective view of the information they can receive there, then obviously yes,” Chepa expressed his point of view.

He added that if representatives of the organization’s mission see all the destruction with their own eyes, they will draw correct and objective conclusions about what is happening in the region and the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.