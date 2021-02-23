Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to statements by the US State Department about the reasons for opposing Nord Stream 2. She marked up her comment on the page in Facebook…

According to Zakharova, in its statement, the State Department admitted that America is undermining the principles of free trade and competition. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the United States subordinates the laws of the market to its own interests, acting against the will of sovereign countries.

Earlier, the US State Department replied that the reason for Washington’s rejection of the Nord Stream-2 project is geopolitics.