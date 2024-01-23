Zakharova responded to the State Department's words that the Russian Federation did not condemn the Hamas attack on Israel

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel commented accusations against Russia of unwillingness to condemn the attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Israel.

This reproach was made by US Undersecretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya during a meeting of the UN Security Council (SC). She expressed regret that Moscow ignored the request to condemn the Palestinian movement's attack on the Jewish state. In addition, she expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the Security Council has also still not condemned the actions of Hamas.

In response, Zakharova recalled that in October 2023, the United States vetoed the Brazilian draft resolution condemning Hamas. “You can’t distort reality like that. But if you represent the State Department, then why not,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow condemns the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. According to him, the Russian Federation maintains contact only with the political office of the organization.