Zakharova: freedom of religion in Ukraine is being held hostage by gangsters on Bankova

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to the proposal to the monks of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) to become schismatics, which was voiced by the Minister of Culture of Ukraine Alexander Tkachenko. She posted a comment on Telegram.

“In plain text, without any embarrassment, the Kiev regime voiced the criminal logic: freedom of religion in Ukraine is held hostage by bandits on Bankova Street,” she stated.