Zakharova: Britain's attempt to prove Putin wrong is fooling around

Instead of the impossibility of Russia's victory in a special military operation in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron should have recognized the failure of Russia's strategic defeat. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

“It’s a pity that he did not admit that NATO’s task of “strategic defeat of Russia” failed. As for the desire to “prove the unprovable” – this is monkey business (English: “fooling around” – approx. “Tapes.ru”), the favorite pastime of the English bureaucracy,” Zakharova wrote.