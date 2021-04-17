Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic. Her words convey RIA News…

“Prague is well aware of what will follow such tricks,” she commented on the plans of the Czech side. Zakharova did not provide any other details on this matter.

The Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from the country on April 17. They are suspected of working for the Russian special services, which Prague considers to be involved in the explosions in Vrbetica in 2014.