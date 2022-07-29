Zakharova: sympathized with the concerns of the ex-prime minister of Bulgaria with the “long arm” of the Kremlin

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to an interview with former Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who announced Moscow’s interference in the affairs of the Balkan country. Answer of the official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We sincerely sympathize with his concerns about the “long arm” of the Kremlin,” she said. The diplomat noted that the speculation of the “Russian threat” for domestic political and other selfish purposes is a sure sign of political agony.

In June, Bulgaria’s parliament passed a vote of no confidence in a coalition government led by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The head of the cabinet of ministers himself accused several politicians of “overthrowing”, among them the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova.

In June, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said he did not know why Sofia decided to expel 70 Russian diplomats from the country. “I cannot discuss this issue because I do not have the necessary information,” he said.