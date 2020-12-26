Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the statement by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace about “Russia’s defiant behavior.” Her words lead TASS…

So she commented on Wallace’s interview with The Daily Telegraph, in which he stated that Russia is allegedly behaving defiantly near the sea and air borders of Britain.

“It is surprising that Ben Wallace’s thesis about the alleged“ defiant behavior of Russia ”, manifested in“ increased activity near the sea and air borders of Great Britain, ”the diplomat said. She added that London continues to use unsubstantiated accusations to pressure Russia and anti-Russian sentiments “.

According to Zakharova, the ultimate goal of this is to justify the aggressive policy of NATO in general and Great Britain in particular.

Earlier, Zakharova said that Russian scientists were given samples of a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus, which was recorded in the UK.

On December 24, the diplomat revealed the strength of Russia. According to her, the strength of the country lies “in the truth about our achievements, about what we are doing.” So she commented on the information war around the coronavirus vaccines.