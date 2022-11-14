Zakharova denied AP reports about the hospitalization of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Indonesia

Reports from representatives of the Indonesian authorities about the hospitalization of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are fake, the minister did not seek medical help after arriving at the G20 summit in Indonesia. So the hospitalization of the Russian minister refuted department representative Maria Zakharova in her personal Telegram channel.

“We are here with Sergei Viktorovich [Лавровым] in Indonesia we read the tape and do not believe our eyes: it turns out that he is hospitalized. This is, of course, the aerobatics of fakes. Well, wait, world exclusive,” the diplomat responded.

The G20 meeting will be held November 15-16 in Bali, Indonesia. The Russian delegation at the summit of leaders of states will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who arrived at the summit the day before.