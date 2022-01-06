The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova answered the words of the press secretary of the White House Jen Psaki about the legitimacy of the introduction of the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) into Kazakhstan. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Zakharova quoted Psaki as saying the United States did not know if the Kazakh authorities’ request to deploy CSTO forces in the country was legitimate. As noted by the representative of the Foreign Ministry, some American representatives do not understand what is happening in Kazakhstan and pass it off as the official position of the United States.

Everyone is used to the fact that some representatives of Washington do not understand everything, passing it off as an American position Maria ZakharovaOfficial representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

At the same time, the White House noted that they were monitoring the situation in the country, and assured that the events that had taken place did not in any way affect the plans for negotiations between Washington and Moscow. A similar statement was made by US State Department spokesman Ned Price. He noted that the United States has “questions” about sending peacekeepers, since Kazakhstan has its own resources. According to him, in the past, the country’s government was well protected.

Several days or weeks

CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas assured that all peacekeeping forces will be withdrawn from Kazakhstan when the operation ends. According to him, how many peacekeepers will be present in the country will depend on the situation and the decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan. “We expect that the period will be short,” the secretary general added, assessing it as “several days or several weeks”.

The statements about the “occupation” of Kazakhstan are complete stupidity and distortion, Zas emphasized. According to him, the CSTO’s motive in this situation is to help the country in a difficult period, to support an ally. At the same time, Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, stated that he supports the idea of ​​permanent deployment of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan. “The security of our countries is always under threat, all the time we are tested for strength,” the deputy explained his position.

Zakharova herself said that on Christmas day she thinks and prays for peacemakers. “With all my heart with the peacekeepers who left this morning by the decision of the CSTO to restore peace and order at the request of friendly Kazakhstan,” she shared.

Entering CSTO forces in Kazakhstan

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, appealed to the CSTO for help on January 5. The reason was the riots that broke out in the country. “In fact, this is no longer a threat, it is an undermining of the integrity of the state and, most importantly, an attack on our citizens, who ask me, as the head of state, to urgently help them,” he explained his decision.

A few hours later, the organization’s collective security council decided to send a collective peacekeeping force to Kazakhstan. As explained by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is the chairman of the council, this was done in accordance with Article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty.

On January 6, an advanced group of peacekeepers began work in Kazakhstan. In total, the collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO in the country will number about 2.5 thousand people.

Protests in Kazakhstani cities began on January 2 due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. Later, they escalated into riots with demands for the departure of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics, for new elections and the dissolution of parliament.