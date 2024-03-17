Foreign Ministry representative Zakharov: France should stop arms supplies to Kyiv

France should stop supplying arms to Kyiv. Thus, Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova responded to the impending call of French leader Emmanuel Macron for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the Olympics, her words are quoted by TASS.

In addition, she noted that Macron should have addressed the parties to the Middle East conflict with a call for a ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the country would propose a ceasefire for the duration of the Olympic Games in Paris, and also reported that he was ready to negotiate with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.