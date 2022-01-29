Ukrainian diplomacy is more like a “financial pyramid” or “network” marketing. This was announced on Saturday, January 29, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram channel.

Thus, Zakharova commented on the statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba about the “network” Ukrainian diplomacy, which is designed to resist “Russian aggression”.

“Network – yes, but not diplomacy, but marketing. Network marketing in Kiev mode, with an authorized capital in the form of national interests. Let’s call a spade a spade, since Kuleba said “a”. It is based on the principles of the “financial pyramid” – the receipt of income by members of the network structure through constant subsidies from new participants, ”said Zakharova.

Earlier in the day, Kuleba said that Cold War-era “shuttle diplomacy” was being replaced by Kiev-based network diplomacy to help counter “Russian aggression.” According to him, the Ukrainian authorities managed to consolidate “a very high level of international support for the country.”

On January 29, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk, told Izvestia that it is beneficial for Western partners of the current Kiev government to fan rumors about Russia’s allegedly impending attack on Ukraine. The politician is confident that the United States and its allies are deliberately building a “real threat” in public opinion in order to avoid the need to give security guarantees demanded by Russia.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine. Western countries and the United States “hysterically” develop the topic of the threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the diplomat said. He clarified that it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.

In recent weeks, Western politicians and media representatives have spread numerous speculations about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. Moscow emphasized that it was not hatching plans for an “invasion” of Ukraine, and that all measures for the combat training of troops were carried out within Russian territory.