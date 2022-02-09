Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson Maria Zakharova urged Kiev to reread the text of the Minsk Agreements before again making statements about the special status of Donbass. She stated this during a briefing, the correspondent of Lenta.ru reports.

“Can you read there? For these are not oral obligations, but the text, it is available, it is open, you can familiarize yourself with it. Before the Ukrainian side approves anything like that, it is worth revisiting a set of measures,” Zakharova said.