The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said that the topic of the possible transfer of the Kuril Islands to Japan cannot even be discussed in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation, but Moscow is ready for negotiations on a peace treaty, reports RIA News.

“It is no longer possible in any way according to the Constitution. Even this topic cannot be discussed in any way, because there is a Constitution. We don’t need to debate on this topic, ”she said.

“We are ready for negotiations. We led them, we talk all the time. On the one hand, we are ready, we are negotiating, but they all somehow do not refuse, including from building up cooperation with the United States of America to deploy appropriate systems at home, for example, anti-missile systems, ”the diplomat said.

Earlier it was reported that the Japanese authorities plan to persistently seek a solution to the territorial issue with Russia, despite the adopted amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. The corresponding statement was made by the Secretary General of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan Katsunobu Kato.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow’s readiness to develop relations with Tokyo, while stressing that the Russian side will not take actions that contradict the Russian Constitution. In turn, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga previously announced Japan’s sovereignty over the southern Kurils.