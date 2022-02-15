The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to publications in the media and statements by Western politicians about Moscow’s upcoming “invasion” of Ukraine with terms from a poem by Fyodor Tyutchev.

“I would like to answer them with the words of the great Russian poet Tyutchev:“ Winter is angry for a reason, its time has passed – spring is knocking on the window and driving from the yard, ”she said in an interview with the TV channel RBC on Tuesday, February 15th.

She noted that Tyutchev, as not only a poet, but also a diplomat, in his journalistic works “paid close attention to debunking fakes (then they were not called that – slander, slander, lies) about our country”, which were found in the works of foreign writers of the century before last.

As an example, a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry cited the work of the French writer and traveler Marquis Astolphe de Custine “Russia in 1839”, which, according to her, is direct “proof of mental shamelessness and spiritual corruption (a hallmark of our time, especially in France)”.

Zakharova called the information disseminated in the media about the alleged Russian aggression a “disinformation machine”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maria Zakharova said that the words of British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss about Russia’s plans to “invade” Ukraine under a “false flag” are disinformation. She stressed that such statements offend French journalists.

In addition, Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the use of “foreign flags” in Ukraine, but in the context of possible provocations by the West, Zakharova said.

Prior to this, Truss announced the likelihood of Russia preparing a “false flag operation” in Ukraine. In an interview with a TV channel sky news The British minister suggested that Moscow, as a pretext for the “invasion”, would announce a provocation from Kiev. At the same time, she did not provide any evidence for the unfounded accusations, noting only that such actions are allegedly characteristic of Russia.

Zakharova stressed that it is time for the British authorities to apologize for their reports about the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. The head of the department, Sergei Lavrov, in turn, again stressed that statements about the alleged “invasion” of Russian troops into Ukraine are speculation and “information terrorism.”

In the United States and EU countries, they have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in Russia’s “aggressive actions” against Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied such accusations, saying that it does not threaten anyone. As the Russian side emphasized, such accusations are used as a pretext to deploy as much NATO military equipment as possible near the borders of the Russian Federation.