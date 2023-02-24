Zakharova, in response to Blinken’s words about the views of Americans, called US history bloody

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the words of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the views of most Americans on conflicts in the world. She posted her comment on Telegram.

Blinken, in particular, stated that most Americans “instinctively don’t like to see a big country bullying another” and they “feel it’s wrong and want to do something about it.” “Is it not the United States that attacked Iraq? Or is Iraq not small enough? she asked.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that she would “refresh their history in the memory of the Americans,” and she would do it consciously, and not instinctively. “The history of the United States, although short, is bloody, which has formed the image of a state hostile to the peoples that do not obey its will,” Zakharova concluded.