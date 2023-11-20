Zakharova called Biden’s article in WP part of the election campaign

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the US foreign policy strategy in the coming months will look absurd and unsightly. She’s talking about this wrote in an article for the newspaper Izvestia.

Zakharova responded to an article by US President Joe Biden about conflicts that bring progress, which was published on the website of The Washington Post newspaper. According to the American leader, Washington’s actions in Ukraine and the Middle East contribute to the progress and strengthening of the security of the United States.

“Joseph Biden’s Washington Post article on Saturday about the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East signifies three things. Firstly, this is obviously one of the first steps on the eve of the start of the American election campaign,” she noted.