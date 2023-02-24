The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reproached US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for not knowing the history of his own country. Thus, she responded to his statement that the people of the United States do not like it when a big country bullies another.

“I may be wrong, but until today, this person represented the United States, and not some other country. The secretary of state must know the history of at least his state. Isn’t the US attacking Iraq? Or is Iraq not small enough? Zakharova wrote on February 24 in her Telegram channel.

She also noted that US history is short but bloody. According to her, an image of a state has formed around the United States, which is hostile to all peoples who do not obey its will.

On the same day, Blinken said that Washington opposed a temporary or immediate ceasefire, since such a situation would allegedly play into the hands of Russia. He urged members of the UN Security Council not to follow the “false equation calling on both sides to stop hostilities” or stop supporting Ukraine.

On February 22, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that Russia would be torn to pieces if it stopped the special operation to protect Donbass without achieving victory. As for the conflict, in his opinion, it will end when the US stops supplying weapons to Kyiv.

He also recalled that the United States unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but at the same time they continue to accuse Russia of aggressiveness.

The day before, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that the United States is constantly talking about the desire to protect the world, but in fact they are only profiting from the Ukrainian conflict, the US military-industrial complex has made good money on this.