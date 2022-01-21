Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on January 21 reproached US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for double standards regarding the discussion of the problems of Ukraine and Belarus without the participation of these countries.

Earlier, during negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Blinken said that security issues should be discussed only with the participation of NATO, European partners and Ukraine.

“And the situation in Belarus without Belarus [обсуждать] can? Can Venezuelan money be counted without the Venezuelan government? Is it possible to distribute Russian gas throughout Europe without Russia? Half the time of the G7 summits is devoted to issues that are not within the jurisdiction of the G7, and no one has invited it to solve the problems of other countries. But nothing – discuss. The partners got confused in “values,” Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Earlier that day, talks between Lavrov and Blinken on security guarantees took place in Geneva. They lasted an hour and a half.

Lavrov said that during the meeting Russia heard a preliminary verbal reaction to its proposals for security guarantees. He also noted that it was impossible to read the documents prepared by the State Department regarding Russian “disinformation”.

Blinken, in turn, pointed out that the talks turned out to be frank and substantive.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said on Friday that the United States has promised to respond to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees next week.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia, the United States and NATO on security guarantees. It follows from the documents that the alliance must renounce any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.