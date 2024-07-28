Zakharova: The West is trying to destabilize Russia’s energy cooperation through Ukraine

Western countries are demanding that Ukraine strike at the sphere of energy cooperation between Russia and Western Europe and turn it into a “turbulence zone.” This was stated in an interview “Izvestia” reported the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the US and Great Britain “paid well” to the Ukrainian authorities for fulfilling this requirement.

“One of the tasks was to turn Russia’s stable energy interaction with Western European countries into an endless zone of turbulence, an endless exposed nerve, an endless unresolvable problem,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, US Senator Richard Black said that the explosions at Nord Stream were intended to “help Ukraine advance in the conflict.” According to him, Russia suffered far less as a result of the pipeline explosions than the European Union.