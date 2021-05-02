Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova responded to the proposal of British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab to start fighting the G7 countries with fakes and propaganda from the Russian Federation. This was reported on Sunday, May 2, by the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

The politician decided to answer such a statement with the words of St. Anthony: “The last times will come when nine sick people will come to one healthy person and say: you are sick because you are not like us.”

Zakharova quoted the great saint and noted that “those sick with the country’s propaganda” continue to accuse Russia of “their own sins” for unknown reasons.

Earlier it became known that the participants of the “Big Seven” (G7) were offered to fight against Russian propaganda. The head of the British Foreign Office wanted to consider the possibility of organizing a collective mechanism that would make it possible to promptly react and contain Russia in the spheres of “propaganda and disinformation.” He also explained that the G7 needs to act collectively.