Zakharova reminded the organizers of the “naked” party about their invitation to the media there

The organizers of the “naked” party at the Moscow nightclub “Mutabor” themselves invited the media to their event, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on January 28. This is how she commented on the statement of journalist Ksenia Sobchak that film director Nikita Mikhalkov allegedly reported about the event to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We got to the point where a wide audience, public figures and officials allegedly learned about what happened because, God forgive me, denunciations,” the diplomat wrote in her Telegram channel.

She attached photographs to the publication that show Sobchak and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva giving interviews to entertainment channels in themed outfits.

“Look at the photos and videos. They clearly show that the organizers themselves invited the media and recklessly give interviews,” Zakharova noted.

According to her, judging by the composition of the media, the party organizers “really wanted a mass audience to talk about them.”

Earlier, Sobchak wrote in her Telegram channel that Mikhalkov allegedly told Putin about the scandalous party and showed him a video of the event. She noted that this information was “confirmed by two sources.”

In turn, Mikhalkov replied that he rarely sees the Russian leader and they have “more interesting and important topics to discuss.” He also noted that Sobchak herself “had the fearlessness” to take part in this event.

Ivleeva’s “naked” party took place at the Moscow club Mutabor on December 20. It was visited by various celebrities, including Lolita Milyavskaya, Philip Kirkorov, Dmitry Bilan, as well as millionaire bloggers and the wives and children of major top managers and deputies. They were dressed according to the almost naked dress code, which meant almost bare body.

Following the public outcry, Ivleeva and many other party guests apologized for their participation in the event, saying it was inappropriate. In addition, some artists complained about the cancellation of concerts due to their participation in the party.

On December 29, the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow fined Ivleeva 100 thousand rubles. She was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Art. 20.2.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Organization of mass simultaneous stay and (or) movement of citizens in public places resulting in a violation of public order”).

On January 10, the press service of the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction announced the suspension of the Mutabor club for 90 days for violating sanitary standards during a “naked” party. The countdown will begin from the moment the building is sealed, namely from December 27, 2023.