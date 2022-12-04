Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on December 3 commented on the statement by US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland about Russian strikes on the Ukrainian energy system.

According to Zakharova, more energy facilities than the United States destroyed were destroyed only by the United States and NATO together. So the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman reacted to Nuland’s statement that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly decided not to resort to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine because of “severe warnings” from other states. Nuland said that by abandoning nuclear escalation, Russia “switched to a fundamentally different weapon, launching attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure that are unacceptable.”

“Victoria Nuland defeated herself again: at first, through the controlled media and think tanks, they themselves inflated the topic of the nuclear threat from Russia, now they are trying to blame it on a healthy head: supposedly, nuclear Armageddon did not come because of “hard warnings” (and not because no one on this side of the border planned it),” Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova stressed that Moscow had repeatedly clarified the Russian position on preventing nuclear war, in particular, in a recent statementwhich was specially translated for the US State Department into English.

On October 10, Russian troops began to strike at the objects of military administration, energy and communications of Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On October 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Russia did not threaten and does not threaten Ukraine with nuclear weapons. At the same time, it was noted that Kyiv’s statements about the possibility of revising the non-nuclear status of Ukraine cause serious concern.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly noted that the West is trying to groundlessly convict Moscow of wanting to use weapons of mass destruction, while Russia does not participate in the nuclear rhetoric of Western capitals.

On September 30, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stressed that only those people who behave irresponsibly talk about nuclear escalation in the world.

On February 24, the Russian Federation launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

