Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the fact that the Czech authorities thanked the UK, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania for supporting Prague’s position in the confrontation with Russia. She stated this in her Facebook-account.

Zakharova, in connection with the expulsion of Russian diplomats, recalled the words of the Czech writer Karel Čapek. “Locusts are a natural disaster, although alone they are not scary at all. The same … “, – wrote a representative of the ministry and asked to find the end of the quote” by ourselves. “

The original quotation by Chapek, which was cited by Zakharova, ends with the words “the same with fools.”

Earlier, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek thanked the Baltic countries for their solidarity towards Russia in his Twitter account. According to Kulganek, the Baltic countries have always been “very close friends” of the Czech Republic, and, having shown solidarity with the Czech side, they confirmed this.

On April 23, the Baltic states decided to expel several Russian diplomats. Estonia said the diplomatic act was linked to an explosion at a Czech ammunition depot in 2014, which was suspected of organizing the Russian special services. Latvia and Lithuania explained that the staff of the Russian embassy “carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.”

The Czech Republic accused Russia of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetica. 18 diplomats were expelled from the country, whom Prague suspects of working for the special services. Moscow responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy persona non grata. Later it became known that Russia and the Czech Republic would equalize the number of employees in the embassies.