Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was refusing to watch the American version of the film “Irony of Fate” due out on the Netflix platform on December 31. She told about this to Gazeta.ru.

Zakharov’s remake will be preferred by the original by Eldar Ryazanov. New films, she believes, can be watched on other days, and on New Year’s Eve one should watch the Soviet film itself. “This is part of the tradition, part of the continuity of our traditions and everything related to childhood, parents, relatives and friends. This cinema works like a time machine, taking us to different epochs, years and circumstances, ”said the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She also talked about how they celebrate in the ministry. “We are anti-corporate. Before Kovid we had a tradition: we got together by the department, we came up with the program ourselves, we threw off ourselves and arranged evenings on one of the last days of the outgoing year, ”Zakharova explained.

She also congratulated the Russians on the New Year, but did not ignore politicians – in particular, the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joe Biden, as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The diplomat wished them all the best.