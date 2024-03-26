Zakharova: The United States has never hidden Ukraine’s attacks against Russia

The United States has never hidden Ukraine's attacks against Russia. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled Kyiv’s attacks on the Crimean Bridge. According to the deputy, not a single word about this incident was heard “from the rostrum of the State Department or in the hall of the Security Council from the American permanent representative.”

“In fact, everything that Washington said, what this team of liberal Democrats did, should be investigated from the point of view of supporting terrorism in Ukraine,” she emphasized.

Earlier, Zakharova stated that it was impossible to believe that Ukraine was not involved in the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. She noted that one cannot believe the words of the United States that Kyiv was not involved in the terrorist attack if the West in the past applauded extremists in Ukraine.