Zakharova recalled NATO attacks on Yugoslav energy infrastructure facilities

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, recalled the shelling by NATO forces of energy infrastructure facilities in Yugoslavia in 1999. About this she wrote in your Telegram channel.

The diplomat cited a speech by then-NATO spokesman Jamie Shea, explaining the importance of attacks. According to him, the command and control systems depend on electricity, and if Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic “really wants his citizens to have water and electricity, all he has to do is accept the terms of NATO.”

“Until he does this, we will continue to attack targets that supply his army with electricity,” Shea said. He added that if the strikes had repercussions for the population, “these are Milosevic’s problems.”

Zakharova addressed this quote “for memory” to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell and members of the American administration.

On November 23, Russia launched a new series of missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, leaving most of the country’s regions without electricity.

In early November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes damaged 40 percent of the country’s energy infrastructure.