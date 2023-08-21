Zakharova mocked Zelensky’s readiness to exchange Belgorod for NATO

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacted to the words of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky about his readiness to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership. Her words convey RIA News.

Zakharova ironically noted that the Ukrainian leader “apparently had an overdose.”

Volodymyr Zelensky announced his readiness to exchange Belgorod for NATO membership at a briefing in Denmark, where he visited on August 20. Thus, he responded to the statement by the director of the personal apparatus of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the option of ending the war through granting Ukraine membership in the alliance in response to agreeing to cede the lost territories to Russia.