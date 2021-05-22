The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reacted to the words of the head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Alexander Schallenberg that Moscow allegedly showed no interest in establishing a dialogue with the European Union (EU). She published a post on this topic in her Facebook-account.

Zakharova called Schallenberg’s statements untrue. “There were many political, humanitarian, economic projects in which Russia and the EU took part. But they were blocked after the adoption by Brussels of anti-Russian sanctions and the replacement of the dialogue with aggressive rhetoric, baseless accusations and disinformation campaigns, ”she wrote.

Schallenberg said earlier that the EU wants a dialogue with Russia, but Moscow has not shown interest so far. In his opinion, both sides should cooperate on many topics: from climate to energy. The Austrian Foreign Minister added that he hopes for a change in tone in bilateral relations soon.