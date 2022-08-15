The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacted to the refusal of the White House to intervene in the investigation into the case of secret documents found in the possession of former US President Donald Trump.

“Why then does he interfere in other investigations? The White House and the State Department should not interfere in any other investigation that takes place in a sovereign state, since it does not interfere in American investigations, ”she wrote on Telegram on August 15.

Trump is accused of violating secrecy under the article on espionage, under which he could face up to five years in prison.

On August 11, The Wall Street Journal reported that during a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers found 11 sets of classified documents. According to the publication, among the seized documents there is a decree pardoning former Trump adviser Roger Stone, as well as some data about the “President of France” on three pages. Some of the materials are classified as “top secret”, and therefore can only be stored in special state institutions, the publication indicated.

At the same time, The New York Times reported that the Trump estate was searched under articles on the illegal use of defense information, theft and destruction of documents. The declassified document says that the former head of state is suspected of violating the Law on Espionage.

The next day, Trump himself said that the FBI did not need to seize the documents found during the search of his estate, since he was ready to give them voluntarily. The 45th President of America also added that he calls for the immediate release of the seized documents.

On August 14, armed Trump supporters gathered outside the FBI headquarters in Phoenix. They protested against what they thought was an illegal search of the politician’s estate.